Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming in India

The Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow at 5:30 pm IST.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Asian Games
2 min read
Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming in India
Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Events, Guests, and More: The opening ceremony of the 19th edition of Asian Games is all set to take place tomorrow on Saturday, 23 September 2023.

In the Asian Games 2023, athletes from around 45 countries and territories across Asia will be participating in 40 sports events across 61 disciplines.

The Indian contingent list in the Asian Games is 921, including 655 athletes, 260 coaches, and support staff. This is the country's biggest-ever contingent in the Asian Games.

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Date

Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony will take place on Saturday, 23 September 2023.

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Time

Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony will start at 5:30 pm in India.

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Guests

According to China Central, "Leaders from countries including Cambodia, Syria, Nepal, South Korea and Malaysia will be attending the opening ceremony. Chinese President Xi Jinping will also attend the opening ceremony of Asian Games 2023 tomorrow.

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Events

The opening ceremony at the Asian Games 2023 will be a multisport event. During the event, the advanced and modern technologies of China including artificial intelligence and eco-friendly technology will be showcased.

A digital torch lighting ceremony will take place on the opening day of Asian Games Hangzhou 2023, in which millions of torch bearers will participate to create a digital human figure from the digital flames on the on the Qiantang River.

The opening ceremony show of Asian Games 2023 will also include electronic smokeless fireworks that have been developed using 3D animation and augmented reality.

Where Will Be the Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Held?

The opening ceremony show of Asian Games 2023 will take place at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony in India?

The opening ceremony of Asian Games 2023 will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony on TV in India?

The opening ceremony of Asian Games 2023 will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

