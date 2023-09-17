ADVERTISEMENT
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Play To Start at 3:40pm

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Final Match: The two teams are meeting in the final for the 9th time.

Snapshot

  • India and Sri Lanka are competing in the final of the 2023 Asia Cup.

  • This is the ninth occasion where these two teams are battling in the final.

  • India have won the title on seven occasions, while Sri Lanka are six-time champions.

  • Rohit Sharma's team finished first in the Super Four stage, beating Dasun Shanaka's side on Net Run Rate.

3:38 PM , 17 Sep

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Action Starts Soon

The umpires have had their inspection, the covers are now entirely off, the players are coming out, and the bottomline is – action starts at 3:40pm. Hopefully, rain is not waiting around the corner anymore.

3:21 PM , 17 Sep

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Rain Stops

Don't get too excited, but the latest update is a positive one – rain has stopped and the sun is out again. Meanwhile, the covers are now starting to come off. We should not be far from ball number 1.

Umpires will be out for an inspection at 3:30pm.

3:11 PM , 17 Sep

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Still Raining

We are 11 minutes past the starting time, and it seems we are in for a significant delay, as it is still drizzling in Colombo. The ground is now entirely covered.

2:57 PM , 17 Sep

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Drizzling!

And, here comes the rain! Although the covers have been called on, don't be worried, for it only seems like a light passing drizzle.


