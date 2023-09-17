India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Play To Start at 3:40pm

India and Sri Lanka are competing in the final of the 2023 Asia Cup.
This is the ninth occasion where these two teams are battling in the final.
India have won the title on seven occasions, while Sri Lanka are six-time champions.
Rohit Sharma's team finished first in the Super Four stage, beating Dasun Shanaka's side on Net Run Rate.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Action Starts Soon
The umpires have had their inspection, the covers are now entirely off, the players are coming out, and the bottomline is – action starts at 3:40pm. Hopefully, rain is not waiting around the corner anymore.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Rain Stops
Don't get too excited, but the latest update is a positive one – rain has stopped and the sun is out again. Meanwhile, the covers are now starting to come off. We should not be far from ball number 1.
Umpires will be out for an inspection at 3:30pm.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Still Raining
We are 11 minutes past the starting time, and it seems we are in for a significant delay, as it is still drizzling in Colombo. The ground is now entirely covered.