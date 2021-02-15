World’s Largest Cricket Stadium at Motera Gears Up to Welcome Fans

"We at GCA thank Jay Shah, Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for allocating two test matches and five T20 International matches at this newly built cricket stadium," said Nathwani.

"An honour for @GCAMotera to host the #INDvsENG test match at A'bad. With this, international #cricket begins at the world's largest cricket stadium. Tickets sales start on February 14 on http://gujaratcricketassociation.com & @bookmyshow @BCCI @JayShah @SGanguly99", Nathwani said in a tweet.

For the pink ball test, the third game in the series, tickets have been priced between Rs 300 and Rs 1,000.