Kohli Set to Overtake MSD as Most Successful Test Captain At Home

Dhoni and Kohli have taken that domination to even greater heights. India's loss in Chennai in the series opener against England was only their second loss at home since December 2012 - such domination has seldom been witnessed by any home team in any era of Test cricket history. Sourav Ganguly captained India in 21 home Tests. The team won 10 and lost three while drawing as many as 8 matches under him.

If Kumble was India's greatest match-winner at home in the 1990s, it is R Ashwin who has been India's biggest player at home in the last 7-8 years. In fact, Ashwin is one of the greatest match-winners at home in Test cricket history!