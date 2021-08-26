Root Century Helps England Post 423/8 by Stumps on Day 2, Lead India by 345
Joe Root scored a century to help England lead India by 345 runs at Stumps on Day 2 of the third Test.
England captain Joe Root led the way with a captain's knock as his 165-ball 121 helped the home team post 423/8 by Stumps on Day 2 of the third Test being played at Headingley.
For India, Shami was the pick of the bowlers with his three scalps as Bumrah and Jadeja picked up two wickets each. The big one, of Joe Root, though was claimed by Bumrah who castled the England skipper to reduce the team to 383/6.
Root's 23rd Test century was his third of this series and it helped England build on the opening partnership of 135. Both openers, Haseeb Hameed (68) and Rory Burns (61), couldn't go far after they resumed on the second day at 60 not out and 52 not out respectively.
Dawid Malan (70) and Root added 139 runs for the third wicket but Malan got out at the stoke of tea, caught-behind by Rishabh Pant who did not even appeal the catch. Sirakj convinced his skipper to as for the DRS and the following replays, the on-field umpire had to change his decision.
England went to Tea at 298/3 with Malan and Root's 139-run partnership being the team's highest of the innings as well.
After the break, Joe Root had Jonny Bairstow for company as the English skipper smashed his third century of the series and reached the three-figure mark with a boundary off Ishant Sharma.
Bairstow too threatened to get going, even smashing Ravindra Jadeja for 12 runs in the 107th over, but he became Shami's second scalp of the day, nicking one to Virat Kohli at first slip. Out on a 43-ball 29.
England then went onto lose a total of five wickets in the final session as India pulled their innings back a little, but much of the damage had already been done.
Jos Buttler lasted all of 12 deliveries before falling on 7 to Shami, his third wicket of the day. The big scalp of the day belonged to Jasprit Bumrah who beat Joe Root's bat to claim his stumps and sent the English skipper back to the dressing room on 121.
Moeen Ali then was caught by substitute Axar Patel off Jadeja in the very next over and England's score read 383/7 when they had started the session at 350/4.
Sam Curran and Craig Overton then added 35 runs for the eighth wicket before Siraj picked the last of the wickets on the day.
England 423/8 at stumps with Overton and Ollie Robinson at the crease.
