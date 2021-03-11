Kohli & Co Up Against Powerful England in T20 Series in Ahmedabad

The world's two top-ranked T20 International teams, India (No. 2) and England (No. 1) clash in the first match of the five-match T20I series here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on Friday.

The visiting Englishmen who lost the four-match Test series 3-1 are now looking to restore pride under skipper Eoin Morgan, who leads the white ball sides in the five T20Is and three ODIs after taking over from Test captain Joe Root.