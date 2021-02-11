T Natarajan Released from TN Squad on BCCI’s Request 

"That is what we have heard. We have not got a request in writing but we understand that the team management wants him to get ready by practising at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. The secretary is looking into it. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will take the right decision," Kasi Viswanathan of TNCA was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

TNCA secretary S Ramasamy also told Cricbuzz, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team management want him fresh. It is in the national interest and so we are ready to oblige," the TNCA official said. "We had named a replacement should he be not available and that issue has been sorted out. We have released Natarajan."