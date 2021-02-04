Rishabh Pant to Start Against England in 1st Test: Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli confirmed on the eve of the first Test match against England that Rishabh Pant will play as the wicket-keeper batsman instead of Wriddhiman Saha in Chennai.

“Rishabh Pant will start (in the first Test). He is in good headspace and he has come along very nicely. He is working hard on all aspects of the game,” Kohli said at the pre-match press conference.

Pant’s fantastic (89 not out) in the last Test in Brisbane helped his team complete a 2-1 series win over Australia last month. In the Test before that at Sydney, he scored 97 in a knock that was eventually helped save the game.