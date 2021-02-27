Jasprit Bumrah Released from India Squad Ahead of 4th England Test

Ahead of the fourth and final Test against England in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Indian cricket team have released ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

“Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test,” the BCCI confirmed on Saturday.

The fourth Test starts on 4 March.