Ishant Sharma Becomes 3rd Indian Pacer to Take 300 Test Wickets

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma became on the sixth Indian bowler to scalp 300 Test wickets on Day 4 in the Chennai Test against England.

Ishant, who picked 2 wickets in the first innings in Chennai, picked Dan Lawrence for his 300th Test wicket. Ishant completed the landmark in his 98th Test match.

R Ashwin, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan are the other bowlers who have achieved this feat.