Women’s T20 WC: India Face Old Nemesis England in 1st Semi-final

Batting for India has been outstanding with Shafali Verma's bettering scores and posture in each game. With 161 runs in four matches and a batting average of 40.25, the 16-year-old is on the third position in the list of leading run-getters in the competition followed by England's Natalie Sciver and Heather Knight.

Shafali is also the youngest player to win back-to-back Player of the Match awards, having had maximum impact on the entire performance of the team, ably supported by Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues who generously rotate strike.

The middle order, too, has stepped up as Veda Krishnamurthy found her form back. Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav's performance in their match against the White Ferns scoring 28 off 23 in partnership led India to a respectable 133.

The overall strength lies in batting but if India has to go past England, the first 6 overs will play a crucial role as it will set the tone for the rest of the finale. The seniors -- led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana -- will have to perform to stay at the crease for long if India are to make it to their maiden final appearance in the T20 World Cup.