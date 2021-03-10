Five India Players to Watch Out For in England T20I Series
England T20s marks the return to action of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and of Rishabh Pant as keeper instead of KL Rahul.
The Virat Kohli led Indian cricket team have been in good form in recent months in Test cricket but now turn their focus to the shortest format with 5 games against England in Ahmedabad.
For India, who wear a new look, this is yet another chance to finalise on team combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup in October-November on home soil. With no Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja slowly returning to full tilt, there is scope for a few new faces to make their claim.
Here’s a look at the Indian players who will be in focus during the five-match series against England in Ahmedabad.
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh’s last T20I was against Sri Lanka in early 2020, when he was going through a rough patch and wasn’t sure of his spot in the line-up. However, post the coronavirus lockdown, Pant’s career took a turn for the good, especially in the Tests in Australia and then more recently against England.
He scored 343 runs in 13 games for the Delhi Capitals, who made it the finals of the IPL in UAE before the Australia tour commenced.
Since the Boxing Day Test, Pant has been in superb form, playing a series defining knocks against both Australia and England.
The Delhi cricketer will no doubt hope that his confidence will help him cement his place in the T20 side soon, especially given that the home World Cup is not too far away.
KL Rahul
With Rishabh Pant taking over the keeping duties in the T20 set-up, KL Rahul’s role changes dramatically. It is likely that Rahul will continue to open with Rohit Sharma and look to give India a solid start from the get-go.
The opener finished with the Orange cap in the IPL but wasn’t as convincing in the white-ball series against Australia, where he scored two half centuries, one in ODIs and one in T20Is.
Rahul however has scored most of his runs in T20Is at the top of the order and will be keen to ensure that his spot is not under the scanner by the end of the series, especially with Shikhar Dhawan waiting in the wings.
Till just before the Australia tour, Rahul was in tremendous form and India will be hoping he can find that rhythm sooner rather than later.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
One of India’s most experienced bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be leading the attack in the absence of the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Bhuvneshwar himself is returning from a long injury lay-off and will be keen on making a statement on return.
Since recovering to full fitness, he has made four appearances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and five in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. While he wasn't topping the wicket-taking charts, Bhuvneshwar was bowling economically, having kept the runs to below six an over in 3 of 4 SMAT games.
With a pace battery that provides plenty of options for the management, the 31-year-old’s performances in the next few months will be watch very closely, and as will be his fitness.
Hardik Pandya
One of the most important members of the Indian set-up, Hardik Pandya returned from injury at the IPL last year and since then has been excellent form with the bat. He played some very important knocks in the IPL and also in Australia.
Pandya the batsman is explosive and dangerous for any opposition and that he has started bowling regularly in the nets bodes well for the Indian team.
All eyes will be focussed on whether Pandya can bowl and keep up the intensity without causing his back to flare up again because that then lends more balance to the side.
There is no doubt Pandya will be one of the first names pencilled in on the team sheet, like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but whether he is able to bowl is what the management will be most concerned about. He did bowl a few overs in the second ODI against Australia in Sydney but also felt some discomfort – an area that India will be very watchful about in a World Cup year.
Washington Sundar
Another player who has been in good form off late and has been high on confidence as well. Washington Sundar had an impressive IPL with the ball for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, but it was in red ball cricket that he really showed off his batting credentials lower down the order.
Both in Australia and against England, Sundar batted well under pressure, scoring 3 fifties. The left hander has shown that he can score quickly as well and will be keen to make his case in the shortest format for India as well.
His economical bowling is one of his biggest assets and slowing down an English batting order that has more than a few big hitters will do his chances of an extended run in the Indian team no harm.
Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur
