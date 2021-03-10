Five India Players to Watch Out For in England T20I Series 

The opener finished with the Orange cap in the IPL but wasn’t as convincing in the white-ball series against Australia, where he scored two half centuries, one in ODIs and one in T20Is.

Rahul however has scored most of his runs in T20Is at the top of the order and will be keen to ensure that his spot is not under the scanner by the end of the series, especially with Shikhar Dhawan waiting in the wings.

Till just before the Australia tour, Rahul was in tremendous form and India will be hoping he can find that rhythm sooner rather than later.