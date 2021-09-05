Fourth Test: England 77/0 at Stumps on Day 4, Need 291 Runs to Win
England's openers batted out the 32 overs before Stumps on Day 4 of the fourth Test.
English openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed batted out 32 overs before Stumps on Day 4 of the fourth Test against India as the home team now need 291 runs to win the match and take a 2-1 lead in the five Test series.
Half centuries by Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant earlier in the day helped India post 466 and set England a 368-run target after Rohit Sharma scored a century on Saturday.
There is not much in the wicket for the Indian bowlers. However, the one bowler that India will look forward to on the last day will be left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who has already shown to be getting some purchase from the wicket at The Oval that has developed rough outside the left-handed Burns's off-stump. England have as many as four left-handers in their line-up and their battle against Jadeja will be interesting.
For most part of the 32 overs that the England openers faced on Sunday, they looked quite at ease as the pitch had nothing. Former England skipper Nasser Hussain had said during tea that the pitch will remain excellent for batting.
India started the day at 270/3 but lost two wickets for 28 runs in the first hour. Chris Woakes, introduced into the attack for the first time in the day, struck on his second ball with Ravindra Jadeja's wicket. A nip-backer around off lured Jadeja into coming forward and was rapped just below the knee roll. Jadeja (17) took the DRS but replays showed ball hitting the top of off-stump
Woakes almost had two in the over when Ajinkya Rahane was hit on the pads after offering no stroke to a nip-backer. Rahane took the review and got the decision changed as the ball would have gone above the stumps.
In the next over by Woakes, Rahane played all around a full in-swinger for a flick and was hit low on the front pad for an eight-ball duck.
Kohli hit some gorgeous cover drives off James Anderson and offered the same treatment to Ollie Robinson. Captain Joe Root's bowling change though worked well as Moeen Ali got the big wicket of Kohli in his first over. Kohli pushed forward to an outside off delivery, playing for the turn. But the ball took the edge to Craig Overton at first slip.
Rishabh Pant came out to bat before lunch on the fourth day, with India on 296/5, still needing around 80 runs to feel secure about not losing the test match. His patience provided a platform for a 100-run partnership for the 7th wicket with Shardul Thakur. The latter was more aggressive. He hit seven fours and a six to long-off for a 72-ball 60 before Joe Root, also bowling off-spin, had him caught at slip off a straighter delivery.
Umesh Yadav scored 25 and Bumrah made 24 as India went onto post 466.
368 to win in the fourth innings is a stiff target. 362 for nine - against Australia at Headingley in 2019 - is the highest England have ever scored to win a test. At The Oval their best all-time effort is 263 for nine versus the Aussies in 1902. India, though, powered by 221 from Sunil Gavaskar nearly chased down 438 in 1979. The match ended in a draw.
The openers though ensured they remained in contention with Rory Burns making 31 and Haseeb Hameed scoring 43 before Stumps on Day 4.
