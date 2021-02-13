2nd Test: Rohit-Rahane Look to Keep England at Bay Post Lunch

In walked Pujara and along with Rohit Sharma steadied the ship, with the Mumbaikar finding his form in good time.

Rohit scored briskly in the morning session and kept finding the boundaries with relative ease and even brought out his trademark pull shot for the first maximum of the day. Pujara at the other end too played himself in and looked comfortable. Rohit then attacked Jack Leach and swept him for a couple of boundaries to bring up his half century in the 15th over in the morning session.

However, just before the session ended, Leach turned one sharply and Ben Stokes took a good catch at slip to dismiss Pujara, who was looking to work it away to the leg side, for 21.

A few deliveries later, Kohli went for an expansive drive against Moeen Ali, who also found purchase off the pitch and went through the gates to disturb the woodwork. Kohli was cleaned up for 0 as India were 86/3 and the Chennai crowd silent. So shocked was Kohli, that he did not move for a while and only walked off after the third umpire confirmed that he had indeed been clean bowled.

Rohit ensured he kept finding the fence regularly in the last few overs of the session as Rahane blocked out the other end to keep England from getting more success.

India have made three changes to their playing XI and handed a debut to Axar Patel. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also gets a look in and senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested and Mohammed Siraj will partner Ishant Sharma.