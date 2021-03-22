Focus on Shikhar Dhawan & New Faces in First England ODI in Pune

Shikhar Dhawan will return to open with Rohit Sharma in the first match and all eyes will be on the new faces Suryakumar Yadav, who did well in the T20 series, and M. Prasidh Krishna, who is gearing up for his first international. Rishabh Pant too has been included after missing the one-day series in Australia.

England are the current world champions but things haven't been going too well for them. Pace bowler Jofra Archer is injured and will miss the ODI series and the initial phase of the IPL to be fit for the World T20 as well as the Ashes.

Pace bowler Mark Wood, who did well in the first few T20 games proved expensive in the last couple of games on wickets deprived of pace and even bounce.

The biggest challenge for both the teams will be adapting to the new atmosphere. Both teams have spent significant time in two venues. While they spent about three weeks in Chennai for the first two Tests, they spent over a month in Ahmedabad for two Tests and five T20 Internationals.

"Good to be here in Pune. Always been a venue that produces good cricket wicket. Lot of runs on offer. (But) Bowlers who can bowl well, can get wickets. We are looking forward to a good contest and probably a very solid start to the one-day series as well," skipper Kohli said on Monday.