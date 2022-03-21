Women's World Cup: India Face Bangladesh in Must-Win Game on Tuesday

Pace bowler Jhulan Goswami's workload management has become the topic of discussion of late, but Rana said that the stalwart knows how to manage it.

"She (Jhulan) has come a long way and she knows how to manage her workload. She is a legend, obviously, so we do not need to tell her about her workload. The management and medical teams have discussion it and adjust these sorts of matters."

On her own good performance with the bat and the ball, Rana said her motto was to keep performing and the World Cup was a huge platform to showcase one's skills.

"See, when you perform well on such a huge platform, obviously you feel good. When I performed in the first match of my first World Cup, I was pretty happy at that time. However, on such a huge platform you can't be happy with just one performance. You need to do more and perform well in most of the games. I want to perform whenever my team needs me to perform."