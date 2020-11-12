‘Zero Clarity’ on Rohit Sharma’s Fitness: Sanjay Manjrekar

Sharma is said to have a hamstring injury, but so far the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been silent on the nature of his injury even as it has explained for the other injured players.

"There's zero clarity on the issue of Rohit Sharma's fitness. I am sure there must a stand of BCCI and similarly that of Rohit. And when people don't get information then speculation arise. So, I absolutely have no clarity whatsoever what's going on there," Manjrekar said while speaking on Pakistani YouTube channel CricCast.

Interestingly, Sharma, who apparently had a hamstring injury, turned out for Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently even as he was ignored by the national selection committee.

Sharma led MI to the IPL title on Tuesday. The BCCI has given no reason for Sharma's axing while India coach Ravi Shastri, and former India captains Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, and Gautam Gambhir got involved in the controversy as they reacted to the selectors' decision.

