Sehwag Trolls Ponting’s Match Prediction With Perfect Rishabh Meme
India and Australia are locked at 1-1 in the series currently, with the fourth Test at Brisbane.
Before Day 5 of the Sydney Test, the big question was whether India would be able to do enough against the Australian bowling attack in the chase during the 407-run chase. A battered and bruised India dug deep and put in a brave effort to keep Australia at bay for as long as possible, with Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara even raising hopes of a win with a fantastic 148-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
On the eve of Day 5, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was rather bullish about the chances of the hosts. During a Q & A session on 7 Cricket’s Twitter, Ponting said India would not be able to do much damage.
Ponting tweeted, “310 ahead at the moment, but I honestly think India won't make 200 in the second innings #AskRicky.”
With Pant and Pujara on Day 5 turning things around and keeping India well in the hunt with their counter-attacking partnership, it did not quite work out the way Ponting would have expected.
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter on the morning of Day 5 and responded to the Ponting comment in his own inimitable way.
Pant scored 97 while Pujara added 77 with India at 280/5 at the Tea Break, with Ravindra Jadeja padded up despite a dislocated thumb.
