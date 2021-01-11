Sehwag Trolls Ponting’s Match Prediction With Perfect Rishabh Meme

Ponting tweeted, “310 ahead at the moment, but I honestly think India won't make 200 in the second innings #AskRicky.”

With Pant and Pujara on Day 5 turning things around and keeping India well in the hunt with their counter-attacking partnership, it did not quite work out the way Ponting would have expected.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter on the morning of Day 5 and responded to the Ponting comment in his own inimitable way.

Pant scored 97 while Pujara added 77 with India at 280/5 at the Tea Break, with Ravindra Jadeja padded up despite a dislocated thumb.

India and Australia are locked at 1-1 in the series currently, with the fourth Test at Brisbane.