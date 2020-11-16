Tim Paine in Self-isolation Following Covid-19 Cluster in Adelaide

"There is always a bit more tension when a player is as good as he is, it's the same when you play against England, its Joe Root or a Ben Stokes," Paine said.

"It's often the best player against whom your team goes up a little bit, the intensity goes up when the best players in the world come out to the crease."

Last year, India had stunned Australia 2-1 to win their maiden Test series Down Under and Paine feels the rivalry between the two sides intensifies with every passing series.

"I'm looking forward to everything, to be honest, it's a huge series. They beat us here last time obviously with a different team, and as I said the rivalry between the two countries building all the time...," Paine said.

"I think any time you get to test yourself against the best is something that you look forward to as players and as a team, and we certainly are."