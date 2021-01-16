Sunil Gavaskar Lashes Out at Rohit Sharma for ‘Irresponsible Shot’

"You have just hit a boundary a couple of deliveries earlier and why would you play that shot? You're a senior player, there is no excuse, absolutely no excuse for that shot. An unnecessary wicket, an unnecessary wicket gifted away. Totally unnecessary," Gavaskar added.

What will concern India though is that Rohit looked uncomfortable after playing that shot as he seemed to have picked up a niggle.

Rohit has been having trouble in overseas conditions, but he had looked assured and solid right from the time he came into the XI for the 3rd Test.

Rohit has gotten out by playing attacking shots. On Saturday, there was a hundred for the taking but Rohit threw it away, yet again. Before Rohit, his opening partner Shubman Gill was dismissed for 7 by Pat Cummins.