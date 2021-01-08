Steve Smith Breaks Australia’s Test Century Drought Against India

Since then the Aussies went 11 completed innings, all in Australia, without a century before Smith himself broke the jinx.

Smith though himself wasn't part of the line-up in seven of those innings during the 2018-19 series as he was serving a ban for his involvement in the ball-tampering row.

Prior to Australia's first innings in the ongoing Test at the SCG, the individual highest score by an Australian batsman was 79 by Marcus Harris during the last series in 2018-19. Harris is sitting on the bench in this series.

Marnus Labuschagne got past 79 first, making 91 on Friday before getting dismissed by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. Labuschagne's individual score was then surpassed by Smith as the Aussies made 338, their highest total in the last eight Tests against India.

(With IANS Inputs)