Fans Return to Cricket Stadium in India-Australia ODI at Sydney

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, spectators are being allowed into the stadium at the Sydney Cricket Ground which is playing host to the India-Australia ODI on Friday (27 November).

It’s been eight months since there have been fans at the cricket stadiums with all games up until now being played in a bio-secure bubble behind closed doors. Tickets for five of the six white-ball games had sold out in less than 24 hours after it went on sale.