Rohit Sharma to Open the Batting in Sydney Test: Ajinkya Rahane
Rahane confirmed that senior batsman Rohit Sharma will be part of the playing XI and will also open the batting.
All eyes are understandably on the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground between India and Australia that begins on 7 January. On the eve of the Test, India captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed that senior batsman Rohit Sharma will be part of the playing XI and will also open the batting.
Rohit, who recovered from a hamstring injury recently, joined the Indian team after the second Test which India won by 8 wickets in Melbourne.
"We are excited to have him back. Experience at the highest level. He had training session. He started training straightaway. Last couple of series, you saw Rohit opening the innings, so you will definitely see him at the top," Rahane said on the eve of the third Test.
Talking about the injuries that have affected the bowling line-up, Rahane said: "Umesh has been our main bowler. We will definitely miss him. It gives other guys to do well at the higher level. It is about the team, we will do well. The way Siraj stood up, was exceptional."
In the last week, the cricketing fraternity was talking about five Indian players who had breached the bio-secure bubble protocols in Melbourne. Rahane however said that the noise has not affected the team’s preparations.
"Being in quarantine has its own challenges. As a team we are focusing on the game. Outside in Sydney, things are normal, but we are stuck in the hotel. It's challenging, but we are just focusing on the game."
The series is delicately poised at 1-1 with both teams still to play two more Tests.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.