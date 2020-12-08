Ravindra Jadeja Unlikely to be Fit for the Adelaide Test

“As per ICC’s concussion protocols, after any head injury, a player needs to be rested for 7 to 10 days, which effectively rules Jadeja out of the three-day day/night warm-up game at the SCG from December 11,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Therefore, it is next to impossible that the Indian team management would field Jadeja, without any warm-up game time ahead of the opening Test,” the source added.

However, more than concussion, it is understood that the hamstring injury is likely to keep Jadeja out of action for at least one Test if not two.