New Look India Ready for Fresh Challenge vs Australia in Sydney

India are sticking to the five-bowler theory that has helped them restrict Australia, bringing in right-arm fast bowler Navdeep Saini -- who will make his debut -- in place of injured Umesh Yadav in the playing XI. They have also included Rohit Sharma as opener in place of Mayank Agarwal.

Rohit is one of the five players investigated for alleged breach of bio-security protocols. Among others out of those five in the playing XI are Navdeep, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill.

Apart from the dine-out controversy and an hour that saw them get all out for 36 at Adelaide, India have been on the money with their tight and disciplined bowling keeping the series alive so far.

They lost the first Test at the Adelaide Oval due to an hour of poor batting but came back in a resounding manner through their bowling and stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane's ton to win the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Australia batsmen, especially the openers, have struggled to get off to good start putting pressure on the later batsmen as Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and others have kept lines that have been difficult to score runs of.

However, the Aussies are entering this Test with a changed strategy and the inclusion of Warner who provides a good start at the top.