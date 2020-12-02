Net Bowler Ishan Porel Sent Back Due to Hamstring Injury

Bengal fast bowler Ishan Porel's unfortunate tryst with injuries continues to haunt him as he has been sent back home from Australia after damaging his hamstring during a training session.

"Ishan Porel has a hamstring injury and is already back in India for the past few days. It's a hamstring injury but the degree of it can only be assessed once he goes to the NCA for assessment," a senior BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI.

With Thangarasu Natarajan already in the main squad, India's pure net bowling options have been reduced to only one with Uttar Pradesh speedster Kartik Tyagi helping out the batsmen.