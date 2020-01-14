India vs Australia 1st ODI: Finch Wins Toss, Puts Hosts to Bat

Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, 14 January. It was an expected decision, given the humid conditions in Mumbai is likely to bring dew into play in the latter half of the day.

At the toss, Virat Kohli said he too would have preferred to field first on what looks like a good track for batsmen. “We would have fielded first as well. It is a good challenge for us. Pretty happy to be batting first. We are pretty happy with the toss. At home, I don't think anyone else challenged so much. They won last time. Quality sides will challenge you everywhere. We are very excited,” he said.