India vs Australia 1st ODI: Finch Wins Toss, Puts Hosts to Bat
Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, 14 January. It was an expected decision, given the humid conditions in Mumbai is likely to bring dew into play in the latter half of the day.
At the toss, Virat Kohli said he too would have preferred to field first on what looks like a good track for batsmen. “We would have fielded first as well. It is a good challenge for us. Pretty happy to be batting first. We are pretty happy with the toss. At home, I don't think anyone else challenged so much. They won last time. Quality sides will challenge you everywhere. We are very excited,” he said.
Meanwhile, Finch said Josh Hazlewood will have to wait to make his limited-overs comeback as the fast bowler was left out of the Playing XI. Marnus Labuschagne, who has been in stellar form in the longest format of the game and ended the calendar year as the highest run-getter in Tests, however got a nod and will be making his limited-overs debut.
“We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a reasonably good wicket. Hopefully, there will be some dew later. The feeling is very good. Lot of guys have been playing Tests and BBL. The guys are pretty confident. I think the guys that have come in, have done well. We are going with two spinners,” he said.
The stakes are high as always and it should be an exciting contest between the teams who would aim to take an early lead in the three-match ODI series.
The formidable pace unit of the Australian side may have prompted the Indian think-tank to promote both KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan into the Playing XI. Both were in top form in the recently-concluded T20 international series against Sri Lanka.
Rohit Sharma will open at the top along with Shikhar Dhawan to keep the left-right combination up the order.
With KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer to follow, India may well be starting on a cautious note given they realise they need firepower down the order to halt a slide in case the Australian pacers run riot. The Indian lower-middle order is the only weak leak for a side that has had a good run in international cricket for a while.
There will be a lot of focus on Jasprit Bumrah, too, as he will be playing his first ODI since India’s loss to New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final. Bumrah featured in two T20Is against Sri Lanka and picked up two wickets.
Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa
