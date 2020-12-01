Starc’s Poor Form Due to Flat Pitches, Good Opposition: Finch

"He'd (Starc) love to be swinging the ball and getting it right early on but the reality is when you're defending big totals and you're playing against good players, they are coming hard at you," said Finch while speaking to the reporters on the eve of the third ODI against to be played at the Manuka Oval.

"There will be conversations today about what we can do slightly different. Whether it's a tactical thing or when we're using him through the innings. We'll chat about that today. But, definitely no panic stations here from my point of view," he added.

Starc has been negotiated quite easily in the powerplay by the Indian batters. He conceded 29 runs in three overs in the second match and 27 runs in two overs in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He had leaked 20 runs in the first over of the first ODI on November 27.