Looking Forward to Warner Returning at the Top of the Order: Lyon

He, however, said that his focus would be on winning the series and not on the milestones.

"Probably it will be more about winning the series for me, seeing it is 1-1 at the moment. To see if I can play my role and make sure we can win this series. That is more about the series for me. Those milestones will be nice to look at for me at the end of my career. There are couple of them around for me but for me it is to make sure to come and play my role personally. Hopefully we can win," said the ace off-spinner.