India Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: India-Australia Meet in Series Decider

Having reached the closing stages of the three-match series, both India and Australia will lock horns for a final time in third T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, 25 September.

With the scores level at 1-1, the third T20I at Hyderabad will witness both the sides eager to finish the series on a winning note ahead of their preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

While captain Aaron Finch's men emerged victorious in the T20I opener at Mohali, Rohit Sharma and Co. bounced back with a win in the rain-affected eight-over-a-side match in Nagpur.

India have been boosted by the return Jasprit Bumrah in the second match and the pace spearhead will be looking to get more game time. Axar Patel has been sensational in the series so far with his wicket-taking abilities and economical display with the ball.

Death bowling still remains a major concern for India, however, with Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar misfiring. While senior seamer Bhuvneshwar was dropped in the second match, Harshal leaked 81 runs from his six overs in the series and has remained wicketless so far.

For Australia, young all-rounder Cameron Green has been top notch in his role as opener, smashing 61 runs from 30 deliveries at Mohali.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mathew Wade has been another significant contributor with his match winning knock of 45 in the first game and 43 off 20 in the second despite being on the losing side.