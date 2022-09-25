India Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20I: India-Australia Meet in Series Decider
India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd T20 Live Score: India take on Australia in last and final T20I at Hyderabad.
India levelled the three-match series 1-1 in a rain-affected 2nd T20I in Nagpur.
The third match at Hyderabad will seal both India and Australia's fate in the series.
India last won a T20I series against Australia at home back in 2013
Match will commence at 7pm with the toss set for 6:30pm.
India-Australia to Lock Horns in Series Decider
Having reached the closing stages of the three-match series, both India and Australia will lock horns for a final time in third T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, 25 September.
With the scores level at 1-1, the third T20I at Hyderabad will witness both the sides eager to finish the series on a winning note ahead of their preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.
While captain Aaron Finch's men emerged victorious in the T20I opener at Mohali, Rohit Sharma and Co. bounced back with a win in the rain-affected eight-over-a-side match in Nagpur.
India have been boosted by the return Jasprit Bumrah in the second match and the pace spearhead will be looking to get more game time. Axar Patel has been sensational in the series so far with his wicket-taking abilities and economical display with the ball.
Death bowling still remains a major concern for India, however, with Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar misfiring. While senior seamer Bhuvneshwar was dropped in the second match, Harshal leaked 81 runs from his six overs in the series and has remained wicketless so far.
For Australia, young all-rounder Cameron Green has been top notch in his role as opener, smashing 61 runs from 30 deliveries at Mohali.
Wicketkeeper-batter Mathew Wade has been another significant contributor with his match winning knock of 45 in the first game and 43 off 20 in the second despite being on the losing side.
Team News
The Rishabh Pant-Dinesh Karthik debate will once garner attention as to whether who should don the No 5 role for India. Given, Karthik's last-match heroics in the Indian chase, the senior wicketkeeper-batter may be favoured ahead of his younger compatriot.
The match may also witness experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin coming in place of Yuzvendra Chahal, who has undergone a dip in form. Bhuvneshwar might return into the attack having sat out the last game and Harshal Patel, who has been expensive might face the axe.
Australia, meanwhile, would not tinker with their team combination a lot. Seamer Nathan Ellis is certain of a place in the playing XI if he if back to full fitness having been rested in the last match following an injury.
If the Aussies decide to go with a seven-batter formula, Josh Inglis will make his return, meaning either Sean Abbot or Daniel Sams will make way. Another seamer -- Kane Richardson still remains injured and will not feature in the side.
