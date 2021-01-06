India Bring In Rohit Sharma & Navdeep Saini for Sydney Test

The Indian team announced their playing XI on the eve of the Sydney Test and will be playing two spinners once again with Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin. Along with them, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj (debutant at Melbourne) and Saini who make up the bowling attack.

At the top of the order as Rahane confirmed, Rohit will be opening the innings along side Shubman Gill, who also made his debut at Melbourne and impressed most of the pundits with his assured batting.

Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant have also retained their spots, with Cheteshwar Pujara and the captain Rahane making up the final XI.

India, who won the second Test in Melbourne by 8 wickets, will be hoping to register a second win the series, thus holding on to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia on their part are also expected to field a new opening pair with David Warner all set to return to the line-up with Will Pucovski tipped to make his debut too.