His Best Test Innings So Far: Twitter Delighted With Pant’s 97

After a painful knock in the first innings which also kept him away from the field during Australia’s second innings in the Sydney Test, Rishabh Pant came out and played a brilliant counter-attacking knock on the morning of Day 5.

Pant, who batted at number 5, walked in after the dismissal of captain Ajinkya Rahane smashed 97 off 118 deliveries, raising hopes of an Indian win. At the other end Cheteshwar Pujara was keeping the bowlers. The duo put on 148 runs for the fourth wicket and thwarted Australia’s early charge on Day 5. When Pant was dismissed India were 250/4 in their chase of 407.

Pant’s counter-attacking knock left fans and experts quite delighted on Monday morning.