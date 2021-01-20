Great to See The Quality Indian Team Bench Has: Mohammed Shami

Shami was among the six Indians who had to drop out over the course of the four-Test series due to injuries.

However, India, on the strength of their bench, went on to win the series 2-1 as they became the first team in 32 years to beat Australia at the Gabba on Tuesday.

"Our bench has shown what calibre this team has. The mental strength that they exhibited helped the team show that we can beat any team in any conditions," he said.

Shami was injured while batting in India's disastrous second innings in the first Test in Adelaide. The injury forced him to retire hurt and it meant that the visitors were all out for 36 -- India's lowest innings total of all time. Shami, who went wicketless in Adelaide, was replaced by Mohammed Siraj, who went on to take 13 wickets and ended the series as India's highest wicket taker.