Tennis Ball Cricket at 19 to Test Call-up: Natarajan’s Fairy Tale

Part of the Indian contingent for Australia as an additional bowler, T Natarajan’s tour Down Under has been quite eventful to say the least. Interestingly, he wasn’t meant to be part of the tour and was added in the eleventh hour as Kolkata Knight Riders’ spinner Varun Chakravarthy picked up an injury.

The late addition would become a trend of sorts during the Australian summer as Natarajan was added to the T20 and ODI squads, before being drafted into the Test squad on New Year’s Day for the final two games.