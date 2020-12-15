Focus, Communication Key for Batsmen When Facing Pink ball: Rahane

Rahane also said that pink ball behaves differently in different phases, moving at first and then becoming easy and then seeing an increase in pace.

"I think the pink ball is tough to bat initially but then it becomes easy. It moves in the twilight period that comes for 40-50 minutes in the middle. So it is challenging (then) to focus on the game, when the lights are on in twilight period as the pace increases. So if you adjust a bit...the coming time is easy. With red ball we play the entire day but the pace doesn't change. However with pink ball, within 40-50 minutes, the pace changes completely with pink ball and we have to adjust there," Rahane added.