Father’s Memory Brought Tears to My Eyes: Mohammed Siraj

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has revealed that his late father's memory brought tears to his eyes while the national anthem was being played ahead of the third Test against Australia which began Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Video and images of Siraj fighting back tears went viral on social media before the start of the play.

Siraj had lost his father on November 20, about a week after the Indian team landed in Australia and were in quarantine ahead of the limited-overs series.