BCCI Write to CA for Relaxation of Brisbane Quarantine Rules 

The fourth Test in Brisbane is set to start on 15 January and the quarantine rules will restrict the players to just their hotel rooms after the day's play.

"The discussions are still on but today BCCI has formally sent a letter seeking relaxation of hard quarantine for its players if they are to have the match in Brisbane," a senior BCCI was quoted as saying by PTI.

"The MoU that was signed never mentioned about two hard quarantines. India have done one hard quarantine in Sydney (practice and back to hotel room)," he added.

So, what are the precise demands placed by the BCCI after addressing the grievances of its players and where exactly do Queensland health authorities stand at the moment?