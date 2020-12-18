Australia Bowl India Out for 244 Early on Day 2 in Adelaide

On the opening day of the Test, India huffed and puffed their way through to 233/6 with Virat Kohli top scoring with 74.

India’s start on the opening day was as poor as on the second day too, with Prithvi Shaw being cleaned up for a second ball duck. Mayank Agarwal followed suit soon after before Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli steadied the ship.

Pujara however could not kick on and fell to Lyon for 43, bringing Ajinkya Rahane to the middle.

Rahane and Kohli then looked set to take control and end the day on top after a poor start, but some miscommunication resulted in the captain’s dismissal. It was at this point that the momentum swung back in Australia’s favour in the contest.

After Kohli’s dismissal, India lost three wickets for 19 runs in the final session on Day 1. India lost seven wickets for 56 runs since the run out.