Australia Adamant on Gabba as Reports of Reluctant Indians Emerge

"(There's) No uncertainty from our side...we understand that us as a group we will go to SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground) and then we'll go to Brisbane and play at the Gabba until powers that be knock on our doors and tell us that it is going to change. We will roll into the next game expecting if that's what is going to be. It is out of our control," Wade said before adding that they have already been told about stricter protocols in Brisbane to which they are willing to adhere.

"Brisbane will be a harder quarantine and bio-security bubble than what we have had here, that is for sure. That has been relayed to us. No one knows the finer details of it yet. But yes, it would be strict protocol than here."

The 33-year-old, who has been turned into a makeshift opener for this series, felt that shifting the last Test from Brisbane would hurt Australia.

"It could do. It is no secret that we all like starting the season there exactly for that reason as our record is very good there and we tend to play good cricket there. India have got a great bowling line-up and great team...we certainly won't take it for granted when we get there and play them but yeah we would love to play at the Gabba. Two games at SCG, we wouldn't want to do that. We want to play as per the schedule that rolls out. No secret there. We love the Gabba and we want to get there."

Though Australia have traditionally opened their Test season -- especially in the case of four or five-Test series -- at the Gabba and drawn early advantage, India have in recent times not been given the series opener at the Gabba unlike on previous tours.

The leeway to India has attracted criticism from Australia cricketing icons like Allan Border and Matthew Hayden.