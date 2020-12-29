Ajinkya Rahane’s Century Was the Turning Point for India: Shastri

India have levelled the four match series at 1-1 after losing the first Test at Adelaide by 8 wickets.

Asked about the turning point of the match, Shastri said, "I think, it was the innings of Ajinkya Rahane."

Shastri said Rahane batted on probably the toughest day when the conditions were overcast.

"The discipline, you know on such a big stage...When he (Rahane) went out to bat, we were 2 down for 60, and then to bat six hours, on probably the toughest day to bat, because it was overcast all day and he batted for six hours, unbelievable concentration," the former batsman recalled.

"I thought that was the turning point. His innings was the turning point," he added at the post-match virtual press conference.