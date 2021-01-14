Rahane & Co Look to Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Final Test

There have been talks about playing Washington Sundar. If he plays, the off-spinner could be expected to play as spin-bowling all-rounder more in the mould of Ravindra Jadeja.

India's pace bowling attack, even with Bumrah, is very inexperienced. Without him, they will be really a rookie pace attack.

If Bumrah doesn't play, India's pace attack could at best feature bowlers with an overall experience of four Test matches.

Australia, with their three frontline bowlers, as well as Camron Green, will feature a pace attack that has 150 Tests in all under its belt.

The Indians are, however, unfazed. They have been mentally tough and are gearing for this Test with same courage that they showed at the SCG.

Batting coach Vikram Rathour has confirmed that the playing XI will be named on Friday itself.