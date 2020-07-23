India Tour of Aus: 14-day Quarantine Puts T20 Series Under Scanner

While India is set to play their first major international series in the post-COVID-19 era against Australia at the end of the year, the schedule for the same may need slight tweaking as Cricket Australia is looking for a window to fit in the three-match T20I series which was earlier set to be played in October prior to the now postponed T20 World Cup.

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Nick Hockley made it clear that the ‘14-day quarantine period is well defined' for the visiting Indian team keeping in mind the government regulations, the schedule has seen a bit of a tumble as there seems to be no space for the T20I series in the current scenario.