India to Play D/N Test in Australia, Ad-Hoc Funds Approved for ICA

"It has been decided that Virat Kohli and the boys will play a Day-Night Test when they tour Australia at the end of the year. We did have a talk on the idea and it was felt that the request from Cricket Australia can definitely be honoured," the member said.

Asked about the funding to the ICA, the member said that a total budget of Rs 2 crore has been approved as of now and a revised presentation needs to be made before release of future funds.

"As of now the board has approved a budget of Rs 2 crore on an ad-hoc basis. Out of this, around Rs 50 lakh was already given to the ICA during elections and the initial setting up. So, a further Rs 1.5 crore will be released now. But the ICA needs to make a fresh presentation after which the rest of the funds will be released," the member clarified.