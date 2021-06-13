India Squad for Sri Lanka to Undergo Fortnight-Long Quarantine

According to ESPNcricinfo, the squad has been asked to take Covid-19 tests before they reach the team hotel in Mumbai, where they will undergo regular testing during their fortnight-long stay.

The head coach for the tour, Rahul Dravid, will also travel to Mumbai and be in quarantine till the departure of the squad.

The squad will reach Colombo on June 28 where it will undergo another three days of mandatory quarantine in their team hotel before being allowed to start training in a "controlled fashion as per the guidelines laid out by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC)".