India Trump Australia by 11 Runs in 1st T20I: Top 5 Performances

KL Rahul

Batting first, India needed at least one of their top 3 to fire and with both Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli failing to get going, Rahul held up his end for a while successfully. The vice-captain played a good hand and pounced on every chance to find the fence. He smashed a monster six over midwicket and hit five boundaries during his 40-ball knock which saw him score a very fluent 51.

Ravindra Jadeja

The all-rounder has been in some tremendous form with the bat and once again was crucial to the Indian cause. While the middle order failed to break the shackles, Jadeja exploded in the back end of the innings, much like the third ODI.

He smashed five boundaries and a six and copped a blow to the helmet off Starc in the final over, alongside playing with a hamstring injury to propel India’s total to 161/7. He could not take the field after that and was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal as a concussion sub.