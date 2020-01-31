Learning to Stay Calm & Capitalise When Opportunity Comes: Kohli

A run out against the run of play changed the course of the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand in Wellington on Friday and India skipper Virat Kohli said he has now learnt the art of keeping calm after India won their second consecutive Super Over encounter on the international stage.

"There's something new that I've learnt that you've just got to stay calm in the game, observe what's happening and if the opportunity comes then you capitalise on it," he said.

Kohli went on to add that it was the perfect advertisement for the game and also said that as a team it felt really good to return from the jaws of death and register a win.