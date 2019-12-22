Pant, Jadeja Guilty: India’s Catching Woes Continue in Third ODI

India's catching woes continued unabated as Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant grassed chances against West Indies in the third and final ODI in Cuttack on Sunday.

Jadeja could not hold on to a tough chance off debutant Navdeep Saini in the ninth over when Evin Lewis was batting on 12. He, however, made amends as he had Lewis caught by Saini at long on for 21.