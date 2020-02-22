India Bundled out for 165; Southee, Jamieson Share Spoils

Debutante Kyle Jamieson and veteran Tim Southee took four wickets apiece to knock India out for a paltry 165 in little over an hour on the second day of the first Test on Saturday.

Jamieson (4/49 in 16 overs) and Southee (4/49 in 20.1 overs) took four of the five wickets that fell on the second morning with India adding only 43 runs to their overnight score of 122 for 5.

Rishabh Pant (19) started with a six but then a horrible mix-up with senior partner Ajinkya Rahane (46) resulted in a run-out and the little chances of recovery was gone for good.