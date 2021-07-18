Captain Dhawan's Unbeaten 86 Helps India Cruise to 7 Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka

Chasing a target of 263 set by Sri Lanka, who chose to bat first after winning the toss, India skipper Dhawan led from the front with an unbeaten 86 off 95 deliveries while Ishan Krishan blasted 59 off 42 balls to keep the Indians in control.

India reached 263 for three wickets with 80 balls to spare.

Dhawan and fellow opener Prithvi Shaw had set the ball rolling by raising 58 runs for the opening stand before Shaw was caught by Avishka Fernando off Dhananjaya de Silva (2/49). Dhawan continued to keep vigil at the other end as Ishan Kishan went about scoring runs and India were in cruise mode.