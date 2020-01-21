ICC U-19 World Cup: India Humiliate Japan by 10 Wickets

Defending champions India outclassed debutant Japan by 10 wickets in their second match of the ICC U-19 World Cup, on Tuesday, 21 January at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

Opting to field first, India bowled out a hapless Japan for 41 runs in 22.5 overs with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi taking four wickets.

Japan’s total is the joint third lowest total in the history of Under-19 cricket. Scotland have the dubious record getting dismissed for 22, the lowest total ever in U-19 history, against Australia during the 2004 ICC U-19 World Cup in Bangladesh